Weather

July 4th 2019: Fireworks safety, fun facts and more

Independence Day is coming up on Thursday. Here's everything you need to know to make the most of the day.

HONORING THE USA

Navy wounded warriors give emotional answers about the meaning of Independence Day

'Celestial Fireworks!' NASA shares image of patriotic-looking stars in honor of July 4th

Fun facts you might not know about 'The Star-Spangled Banner'

KEEPING YOU AND YOUR LOVED ONES SAFE

Public service announcement: You're not a firework. Don't drive lit this Fourth of July

Summer 2019: What barbecue favorites are putting your health at risk?

This teen is warning others about dangers of fireworks after losing his fingers and eye

July 4th 2019 pet owner guide: Fireworks safety, picnic items to keep out of reach and more tips

Gunshots or fireworks: Here's how to tell the difference

INDEPENDENCE DAY AND THE WEATHER

4th of July: How different weather conditions impact fireworks shows

Editor's note: Some of the stories above are from years past, but they're worth sharing again!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersummerheatu.s. & worldscience
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ Transit NEC service suspended between Trenton, Jersey Avenue
2 pedestrians, including a DPW worker, critically hurt in NJ crash
2 dead after severe storms hit Long Island, Connecticut
29-year-old cyclist fatally struck by cement truck in Brooklyn
Girl, 9, suffers 'life-altering injuries' from explosive device
Happy Bobby Bonilla Day: Here's why the Mets pay him every July 1
Florida woman dies from flesh-eating bacteria: family
Show More
NJ town faces backlash for early July 4th celebration
Brooklyn teacher accused of child sexual assault in NJ
Lil Nas X appears to come out in tweet
Medical Mishap: woman says epidural is 'stuck' in back
Rare copy of Declaration of Independence on display in NYC
More TOP STORIES News