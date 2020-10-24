weather

Tropical Storm Zeta enters Gulf of Mexico, could bring taste of winter to New York City area

Hurricane tracker: Updates from the National Hurricane Center
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Zeta returned to tropical storm status early Tuesday but is expected to re-strengthen and become a hurricane again later in the day.

The storm, with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph, is now in the Gulf of Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center has issued a Hurricane Warning for eastern Louisiana and into Mississippi, including New Orleans and Biloxi, for Wednesday.


A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for Alabama and Florida's panhandle.

As of Tuesday morning, it appears landfall will happen just south of New Orleans sometime Wednesday evening.

Moisture from the hurricane may produce significant rain in the New York City area later in the week.

We have issued an AccuWeather Alert for Thursday when heavy rainfall could present a localized flooding threat.

Parts of the Tri-State area could see as much as three inches of rain.

The backside of the storm could be cold enough to bring some frozen precipitation to parts of the area on Friday. We're keeping a close eye on that.

WATCH | Meteorologist Lee Goldberg explains:
EMBED More News Videos

Lee Goldberg has more on how Hurricane Zeta could bring a taste of winter to the area.





Zeta, the 27th named storm of the season, weakened significantly as it moved over the Yucatan peninsula overnight.

It has maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and has entered the Gulf of Mexico.

It is expected to strengthen to a strong Category 1 hurricane by Wednesday morning, with winds near 85 mph.

WATCH THIS: Why did it take a week to remove this fallen tree from a NYC home?

As it enters the Gulf of Mexico, Zeta puts Louisiana, Alabama, and Mississippi under the threat of landfall as either a minimal hurricane or strong tropical storm.

And then the remnants of the storm are expected to move toward the northeast by Thursday and that could present that heavy rain threat.

Stay with AccuWeather and Eyewitness News for continuing updates.

MORE NEWS: Puppy born with rare green fur
EMBED More News Videos

New video shows a puppy born with rare green fur in Sardinia, Italy.




MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar



RELATED: 2020 hurricane season storm name list
EMBED More News Videos

For the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, forecasters predict 14 to 20 tropical storms, seven to 11 hurricanes, and four to six major hurricanes, according to AccuWeather.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutabc7ny instagramtropical stormtropical storm isaiasweathernyc weathertropical weatherhurricane isaiasaccuweatherstormrainforecasthurricanepuerto rico
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Cool, relatively quiet
WATCH: Eyewitness News 6 p.m. Digital Update
Earth had its hottest September in 140 years, NOAA says
Tourists evacuate resorts, seek shelter ahead of Hurricane Delta
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pregnant woman found dead near Queens highway, arrest made
Unrest erupts after Philadelphia police shoot and kill Black man
30 police officers injured as tensions erupt in Philadelphia
10 sickened in Listeria outbreak linked to deli meats: See the states affected
Judge: US can't replace Trump in lawsuit over alleged rape
SUNY students must get COVID tests before Thanksgiving break
Off-duty NYPD officer tackles gunman in deadly deli shooting
Show More
Mayor urges NYC residents to avoid holiday travel
Wife killed by husband in NYC planned to divorce him
COVID spike brings back lockdown-style rules in NJ city
COVID Updates: States adopt tough restrictions, hospitals near capacity
Montclair restaurant closed after allegedly violating order 10 times
More TOP STORIES News