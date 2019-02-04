Website created to help hundreds left jobless after devastating fire at Marcal Paper Mill

ELMWOOD PARK, New Jersey --
The parent company of a landmark New Jersey paper plant destroyed by fire last week says it is creating a website to help hundreds of affected workers find new jobs.

Soundview Paper Company said Monday the employment opportunities website to be activated Tuesday will allow Marcal Paper Mills workers to search hundreds of open positions at nearby businesses and at Atlas Holdings companies.

The company also said employees will have access to additional transition aid and extended health benefits. Soundview Paper said operations at its Vermont location are being ramped up.

Local government officials earlier said a job fair for affected workers was planned but haven't provided a time and place.

Thirty of the Elmwood Park plant's 36 buildings were demolished in Wednesday's fire along with the iconic red sign.

