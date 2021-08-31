Chicago couple bills guests who didn't show up to their wedding $120

CHICAGO -- A Chicago couple is garnering international attention after they billed their wedding guests who didn't show up for their big day.
The couple recently tied the knot at a swanky resort in Jamaica.
The couple in the video isn't them, but it does show what a wedding at the resort can look like.
The newlyweds went viral because of a social media post of the invoice they sent to no-show wedding guests.
They're charging $120 each to the eight people who RSVP'd "yes" but didn't see them say "I do."
