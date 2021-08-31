weddings

Chicago couple bills guests who didn't show up to their wedding $120

CHICAGO -- A Chicago couple is garnering international attention after they billed their wedding guests who didn't show up for their big day.

The couple recently tied the knot at a swanky resort in Jamaica.

The newlyweds went viral because of a social media post of the invoice they sent to no-show wedding guests.

They're charging $120 each to the eight people who RSVP'd "yes" but didn't see them say "I do."
