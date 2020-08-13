MTA not impressed by wedding party's Fifth Avenue photo shoot

ARE YOU A BUS?



(Congratulations and we wish you all the best, but please stay out of the bus lane) https://t.co/iAHZl2b1KV — MTA. Wear a Mask. Stop the Spread. (@MTA) August 11, 2020

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A wedding party's Fifth Avenue photo shoot may have drawn a crowd, but it didn't amuse everyone.Video of the event surfaced on social media on Aug. 9, which prompted a response from the MTA."Congratulations and we wish you all the best, but please stay out of the bus lane," the MTA said on Twitter.The video shows the group lined up across the street while photographers took shots of them.Traffic, including an ambulance and a bus, was backed up as the group snapped pictures.According to the photographer, the EMTs inside the ambulance congratulated the couple and urged people not to get upset.----------