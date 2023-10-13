What's up this weekend: Your guide to weekend fun in the Tri-State area

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Here is what's up this weekend!

Grab a cozy blanket and head over to Hudson Yards for a free outdoor movie at 6 p.m.

Friday night's feature is "Practical Magic," to get you in the spooky Halloween spirit.

It is going to be rainy this weekend, so if you're looking to do something indoors and have a love of vintage fashion you'll want to check out "A Current Affair's" pop-up marketplace at Industry City in Brooklyn.

It will feature over 70 vintage retailers from both coasts.

In Queens, it is time for The Taste of Sunnyside restaurant crawl featuring the flavors of Latin, Italian, French, Asian and Middle Eastern cuisine.

Or maybe you want to check out some art.

There are three new public art installations in Manhattan, part of the city's public design exhibit that kicked off Thursday and runs through next week.

One of them, Bamboo Cloud, is in the Meatpacking District.

On Sunday, The Flatbush Frolic takes over Cortelyou Road in Ditmas Park, Brooklyn.

The all-day street fair features live music, rides and games, a pizza-eating contest and dance performances.

We hope you have a great weekend!

