What's up this weekend: Events for 11/4-11/5

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's up for the weekend of November 4 and 5? We have a great list that promises lots of fun!

Pumpkin Smash

Hudson River Park, Pier 83

Saturday, November 4, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

https://hudsonriverpark.org/visit/events/event/pumpkin-smash-2023/

Walking the Harlem River: Industry, Towers, and Esplanades

Bronx Children's Museum

Saturday, November 4, 12-2:30 p.m.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/walking-the-harlem-river-industry-towers-and-esplanades-tickets-722460377437?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Fall Fun Community Day

Jackie Robinson Museum

Saturday, November 4, 12-3 p.m.

https://www.jackierobinsonmuseum.org/visit/programs-events/detail/fall-fun-community-day/

Diwali Celebration and Dazzling Diyas

Rubin Museum

Sunday, November 5, 1-3 p.m. (Sold out)

https://rubinmuseum.org/events/event/family-sundays-11-05-2023

Canstruction

Brookfield Place

Now through November 13

https://bfplny.com/canstruction/

ALSO READ | Best bets for November: Sales, deals and price matching from 7 On Your Side

Best bets for November: Sales, deals and price matching Nina Pineda shares her November best bets for this Black Friday.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.