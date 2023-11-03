What's up this weekend: Events for 11/4-11/5

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's up for the weekend of November 4 and 5? We have a great list that promises lots of fun!
Pumpkin Smash
Hudson River Park, Pier 83
Saturday, November 4, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
https://hudsonriverpark.org/visit/events/event/pumpkin-smash-2023/
Walking the Harlem River: Industry, Towers, and Esplanades
Bronx Children's Museum
Saturday, November 4, 12-2:30 p.m.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/walking-the-harlem-river-industry-towers-and-esplanades-tickets-722460377437?aff=ebdssbdestsearch
Fall Fun Community Day
Jackie Robinson Museum
Saturday, November 4, 12-3 p.m.
https://www.jackierobinsonmuseum.org/visit/programs-events/detail/fall-fun-community-day/
Diwali Celebration and Dazzling Diyas
Rubin Museum
Sunday, November 5, 1-3 p.m. (Sold out)
https://rubinmuseum.org/events/event/family-sundays-11-05-2023
Canstruction
Brookfield Place
Now through November 13
https://bfplny.com/canstruction/
ALSO READ | Best bets for November: Sales, deals and price matching from 7 On Your Side
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.