What's up this weekend: Events for 11/11-11/12

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's up for the weekend of November 11 and 12? We have a great list that promises lots of fun!

Taste of the Seaport

Pier 16 and 17

Saturday, November 11

https://www.tasteoftheseaport.org/

Chelsea Market's ChiliFest

Saturday, November 11

12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

https://www.chelseamarket.com/events-all/chilifest-at-chelsea-market

Harvest Dance Celebration

Queens County Farm Museum

Sunday, November 12

2 p.m. - 3:45 p.m.

https://www.queensfarm.org/harvest-dance-celebration/

Brooklyn Folk Festival

November 10-12

Presented by the Jaloby Theatre and School of Music

https://www.brooklynfolkfest.com/

Diwali Fest

Bhakti Center

Manhattan

Sunday, November 12

5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

https://bhakticenter.org/diwali-festival/

