What's up this weekend: Events for 11/11-11/12

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's up for the weekend of November 11 and 12? We have a great list that promises lots of fun!
Taste of the Seaport
Pier 16 and 17
Saturday, November 11
https://www.tasteoftheseaport.org/
Chelsea Market's ChiliFest
Saturday, November 11
12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
https://www.chelseamarket.com/events-all/chilifest-at-chelsea-market
Harvest Dance Celebration
Queens County Farm Museum
Sunday, November 12
2 p.m. - 3:45 p.m.
https://www.queensfarm.org/harvest-dance-celebration/
Brooklyn Folk Festival
November 10-12
Presented by the Jaloby Theatre and School of Music
https://www.brooklynfolkfest.com/
Diwali Fest
Bhakti Center
Manhattan
Sunday, November 12
5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
https://bhakticenter.org/diwali-festival/
