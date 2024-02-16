What's up this weekend: Events for 2/17-2/18

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's up for the weekend of February 17-18? We have a great list that promises lots of fun!

Kids Week

Intrepid Museum

Pier 86, West 46th Street, New York, NY 10036

Saturday, February 17-Saturday, February 24

https://intrepidmuseum.org/kids-week

Black Future Festival

Brooklyn Children's Museum

145 Brooklyn Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11213

Sunday, February 18, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

https://www.brooklynkids.org/events/bff-1/

Lunar New Year at the Garden

Queens Botanical Garden

43-50 Main Street

Flushing, NY 11355

Sunday, February 18, 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

https://queensbotanical.org/lunarnewyear/

The Orchid Show: Florals in Fashion

New York Botanical Garden

Saturday, February 17-Sunday, April 21

https://www.nybg.org/event/the-orchid-show-florals-in-fashion/

National Boston Terrier Day

Washington Square Park Dog Run

52 Washington Square South, New York, NY 10012

Saturday February 17th, 1 p.m.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C2ceiryOcoA/

