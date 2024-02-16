What's up this weekend: Events for 2/17-2/18

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's up for the weekend of February 17-18? We have a great list that promises lots of fun!
Intrepid Museum
Pier 86, West 46th Street, New York, NY 10036
Saturday, February 17-Saturday, February 24
https://intrepidmuseum.org/kids-week
Brooklyn Children's Museum
145 Brooklyn Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11213
Sunday, February 18, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
https://www.brooklynkids.org/events/bff-1/
Queens Botanical Garden
43-50 Main Street
Flushing, NY 11355
Sunday, February 18, 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
https://queensbotanical.org/lunarnewyear/
New York Botanical Garden
Saturday, February 17-Sunday, April 21
https://www.nybg.org/event/the-orchid-show-florals-in-fashion/
Washington Square Park Dog Run
52 Washington Square South, New York, NY 10012
Saturday February 17th, 1 p.m.
https://www.instagram.com/p/C2ceiryOcoA/
----------
