Society

These are the must-read stories from the weekend

By Eyewitness News

1. What Penn Station repair work means for Monday commute


Repair work has resumed at Penn Station, and that will mean changes to the morning rush for LIRR commuters starting on Monday.

2. PA Turnpike accident: 5 dead, at least 60 hurt in tour bus crash outside Pittsburgh


Five people were killed and about 60 were injured on the Pennsylvania Turnpike early Sunday morning, when a loaded bus went out of control on a hill and rolled over, setting off a chain reaction that involved three tractor-trailers and a passenger car.
EMBED More News Videos

Lucy Yang has the latest developments.


3. Solidarity march supports NYC Jewish community against anti-Semitism, acts of hate


Throngs of demonstrators joined by elected officials walked solemnly across the Brooklyn Bridge in a solidarity march Sunday against anti-Semitism and all acts of hate.

EMBED More News Videos

Kemberly Richardson has more.


4. Will the US go to war with Iran? What Americans should know about airstrike that killed top general


Note: This is an updated version of a report published Friday.
Iranian leaders are calling for "vengeance" after a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad killed a top general. In the days since the attack, U.S. officials warned of an anti-American hack on a government website, President Donald Trump threatened to hit dozens of Iranian targets if the country retaliates, and authorities around the U.S. have beefed up security as a precaution.
EMBED More News Videos

In the days since the airstrike, U.S. officials warned of an anti-American hack on a government website.



5. Police: Gym carjacker drove wrong-way on Long Island highway, behind 3 other robberies


EMBED More News Videos

Kristin Thorne has the latest on a car jacking at a Long Island gym.


Police have arrested the person they say carjacked and robbed a man outside a Crunch Fitness before fleeing police and driving the wrong way on a Long Island highway and ultimately crashing.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysubwayanti semitismpenn stationjewishaccidentiranpresident donald trumpcarjacking
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News