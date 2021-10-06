localish

Aislinn Garza is the Houston area's only female high school head strength coach

By Chaz Miller
EMBED <>More Videos

Meet the Houston area's only female high school head strength coach

HOUSTON, Texas -- Sharpstown High School's Aislinn Garza is believed to be the only female head strength and conditioning coach in the Houston area.

But that wasn't always in the plans.

She always liked spending time in the weight room, but only considered strength and conditioning as a career path when she got her master's in exercise physiology from Louisiana State University.

Garza came to Sharpstown High School to coach the schools dance team, but added strength and conditioning to her list of duties when the school's football coach found out about Garza's certification in the field, as well as her experience with Olympic-style weightlifting.

Garza says she recognizes the anomaly of being a female in a male-dominated profession, but takes pride in showing other women what's possible!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoneducationhigh schoolhigh school sportsktrklocalishwomen
LOCALISH
Meet the Houston area's only female high school head strength coach
Visit the Home of the Carne Asada Pizza
Family of 8 makes mariachi great!
Black NAPS provides safe place for women to embrace natural locks
TOP STORIES
Suspect who fired shot at police in Harlem dead
Police respond to reports of active shooting at TX high school: LIVE
VIDEO: Woman followed, narrowly escapes break-in attempt in Bronx
E-bike rider killed in hit-and-crash on Belt Parkway
Laundrie flew home and then back to Utah in middle of Petito road trip
Scam voicemail promises big savings on AT&T, DirecTV
Dept. of Education overhauls Public Service Loan Forgiveness program
Show More
Did US Marshals' most wanted fugitive attend 2016 MLB game?
How to see early evening meteor shower peak Friday
Gonzo hopes no one gets scared by 'Muppets Haunted Mansion' special
COVID News: Feds warn of extremists targeting health care workers
Carnegie Hall reopens for 1st live concert since pandemic
More TOP STORIES News