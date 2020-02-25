Harvey Weinstein hospitalized with chest pains ahead of transfer to Rikers Island

The disgraced movie mogul was supposed to be transferred to Rikers Island after his sexual assault and third-degree rape conviction.
Attorneys for Weinstein, who has maintained that any sex between him and his accusers was consensual, said they would appeal as Weinstein recovers at Bellevue Hospital.
Weinstein was strapped down to a stretcher in the back of an ambulance, still wearing his suit.
The former movie executive was found guilty of the third-degree rape of Jessica Mann in 2013 and of sexually assaulting Mimi Haleyi in 2006.
However, he was acquitted on the more serious charges, including predatory sex assault, which carried a maximum life sentence.
His lawyers and Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance spoke out after the verdict.
"These are eight women who pulled our justice system into the 21st century by declaring that rape is rape, and sexual assault is sexual assault, no matter what," Vance said.
Watch: Cy Vance's full press conference
Weinstein attorney Arthur Aidala doubted the strength of the case.
"The evidence was not so powerful," he said. "Jurors normally don't deliberate for five days, over a weekend, so it's really seven days. So it wasn't so that there was such overpowering evidence."
Actress Annabella Sciorra testified against Weinstein.
"I spoke for myself and with the strength of the 80-plus victims of Harvey Weinstein in my heart," she said. "While we hope for continued righteous outcomes...we can never regret breaking the silence."
The 67-year-old Weinstein is facing five to 29 years in prison, meaning he could be locked up until he's in his 90s.
Sentencing is set for March 11.