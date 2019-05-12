Well-dressed robbers in suits making their way through NYC cellphone stores

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn -- Two robbers making their way through cellphone stores in the city are getting lots of attention for the way they dress.In one instance, the sharp-dressed robbers knocked a store employee unconscious.Sammy Cheema says he found out about the latest robbery in Brownsville in real-time. His co-workers and managers at Metro PCS have a group chat, and on Thursday, just before 10 a.m. the two nicely-dressed suspets walked in.Police say things then turned violent."Then one come around the corner and gun to his belly and he said, 'don't shout, don't speak, I will kill you,'" Cheema said.He then says the suspects took his friend to the back of the store, where they beat him."And they hit him and they beat him, and after that...he fell down," Cheema added.Police say the suspects wore black suits, and one had a hat and tie. The suspects carry a gun, and authorities now believe they are responsible for at least four armed robberies.The robberies started back on April 30th, police say at a cellphone store in Jamaica, Queens. Then there were at least two other cases along Fulton Street in Bed-Stuy. In one case, 38 phones were stolen.----------