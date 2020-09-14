Weather

Hazy skies: Smoke from West Coast fires travels cross-country to New York City

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Smoke from the West Coast wildfires has reached the Tri-State area.

The New York City sky was hazy on Monday as a result of the smoke becoming caught in the jet streams and traveling to the East Coast.

With the Canadian dry air mass heading our way, we would typically see cobalt-blue skies, but instead it will be cloudy and hazy.

The Tri-State will deal with that in varying degrees over the next couple of days.

"Even though we have a sunny and dry forecast coming up, don't be surprised if it's more of a milky sun, or filtered sun," Meteorologist Lee Goldberg said.

RELATED | Family says 13-year-old boy died in Oregon wildfire trying to save grandmother

NASA has a model of the smoke that is an aerosol forecast that shows where the smoke is coming in.

It will wave in various densities over the Northeast over the next few days.

California, Oregon and Washington state have seen historic wildfires that have burned faster and farther than ever before. At least 35 people have been killed.

Numerous studies in recent years have linked bigger wildfires in the U.S. to global warming from the burning of coal, oil and gas.

RELATED | Ominous orange skies loom over San Francisco amid California wildfires
EMBED More News Videos

Why is the sky orange in the Bay Area? There is smoke in the air from the Bear Fire near Chico, but the marine layer is protecting us, so the sky is red, yellow or orange even where air quality is good.



----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Sign up for free newsletters
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew york citynew jerseyconnecticutfirewildfirenyc weathersmoke
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kids facing charges after teen with autism filmed with pants down
NYC's 2nd tallest office building unveiled
Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
Off-duty firefighter saves neighbor but loses own home in NYC blaze
55 positive COVID-19 cases among NYC school employees
Mets announce Steve Cohen has reached deal to buy team
Mom and son kicked off flight for not wearing mask
Show More
Local leaders call for direct federal funding for pandemic relief
DHS pausing move of homeless from Manhattan hotel
New Yorkers get creative to help keep masks from getting lost
FBI reveals new info in case of missing NJ girl Dulce Maria Alavez
COVID Updates: Several CT schools temporarily closing after positive tests
More TOP STORIES News