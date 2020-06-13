West Point NJ cadet killed in crash last June honored at graduation

A portrait of Christopher "C.J." Morgan, who was set to graduate this year, was placed on a seat while speakers, including President Donald Trump, expressed their gratitude for the former New Jersey star high school wrestler.
"Today we remember an extraordinary cadet who made the supreme sacrifice," President Trump said. "CJ was something special."
The President also told Morgan's father Christopher, a secret service agent, that his son is "looking down at us right now."
"We will carry CJ's blessed memory in our hearts forever," Trump said.
Morgan was in a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle (LMTV) with other cadets when it overturned on Route 293, which connects with the Camp Natural Bridge training site. A soldier faces charges in connection with the crash that killed Morgan and injured 21 others.
The 22-year-old is from a family of West Point graduates and was part of a family well known in his West Orange community.
In February, Morgan was honored by his West Point teammates honored with a wrestling match at his former high school in New Jersey.
