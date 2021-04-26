movie news

Disney releases first teaser trailer for new 'West Side Story' film

Watch the new trailer for 'West Side Story'

LOS ANGELES -- The first look at Steven Spielberg's take on "West Side Story" has arrived.

20th Century Studios released the first teaser trailer for the hotly anticipated film, which tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City, Sunday night during the Oscars on ABC. Watch it in the video player above.

The cast includes Ansel Elgort (Tony), Rachel Zegler (María), Ariana DeBose (Anita), David Alvarez (Bernardo), Mike Faist (Riff), Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino), Ana Isabelle (Rosalía), Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank), Brian d'Arcy James (Officer Krupke) and Rita Moreno as Valentina, who owns the corner store in which Tony works.

VIDEO: Rita Moreno talks 'West Side Story' on Oscars red carpet
In an interview with On the Red Carpet, Rita Moreno said she has already watched the new "West Side Story" and called it thrilling.



Moreno, who played Anita in the 1961 film, is also an executive producer on Spielberg's version.

The film was originally slated for a December 2020 release but was pushed back a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"West Side Story" hits theaters in the United States on Dec. 10, 2021.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of 20th Century Studios and this ABC station.
