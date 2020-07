Westchester police told not to enforce in NYC due to new reform laws

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Westchester County is telling its police officers to cease law enforcement activity in New York City.It comes after Mayor Bill de Blasio signed a series of police reforms into law , including a chokehold ban that also bans sitting or kneeling on a suspect's chest or back during an arrest.Officers from Westchester often find themselves in the city as part of an investigation.The Westchester County Police Department says the new law opens officers up to face charges for action consistent with their training.In a memo from the Affiliated Police Associations of Westchester a portion reads,----------