Road restrictions in Westchester, Hudson Valley due to heavy snow

By Eyewitness News
WESTCHESTER, New York (WABC) -- There are road restrictions in place in Westchester County and the Hudson Valley due to the snow storm.

Given the expected impacts the storm will have on New York's transportation system, short and long tandems are banned on portions of the New York State Thruway.

Specifically, this includes I-87 from the New York City Line to Exit 24 in Albany, as well as on all of I-95 and I-287. Additionally, empty trailers are banned on I-87 between Exit 8 to Exit 21A, on the Berkshire Spur and on the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.

Trailer bans are also being implemented on roadways outside of the Thruway system. Empty trailers and tandem trailers are banned on I-84 from Pennsylvania state line to Connecticut state line, on Route 17 East of Binghamton to the New Jersey state line, and on the entire length of I-684.

"State agencies are already in the process of deploying resources to areas expected to be the hardest hit. While this work continues, we will remain in constant communication with our local partners to provide any support that may be necessary, as well as with utility companies to ensure power outages are immediately addressed," Gov. Cuomo said.

The Thruway Authority has 694 operators and supervisors along with 252 large snow plows, 100 medium snow plows, 11 tow plows and 63 loaders across the state with more than 119,000 tons of road salt. The Thruway Authority said they could shift an additional 10 snow plows, 1 large snow blower and 20 operators from its Buffalo and Syracuse Divisions to the New York Division if necessary.

Winter Storm alerts issued by the National Weather Service

Dutchess Co Emergency Preparedness

Orange Co Emergency Management

Putnam Co Emergency Preparedness


Rockland Co. Emergency Preparedness

Sullivan Co Emergency Preparedness

Ulster Co Emergency Preparedness

Westchester Co Snow Guide
