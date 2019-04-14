Westchester student on life support after suspected case of hazing at University of Buffalo

EMBED <>More Videos

Joe Torres has the details.

By Eyewitness News
BUFFALO, New York (WABC) -- A student from Westchester is on life support after a suspected case of college hazing at the University of Buffalo.

Sebastian Serafin-Bazan went into cardiac arrest at a frat house at the University of Buffalo early Friday morning.

Serafin-Bazan is 19, and graduated last year from Port Chester High School.

Students at the university say they saw first responders giving him CPR on the front lawn of Sigma Pi's frat house.

Buffalo police are investigating.

The university has suspended all fraternity and sorority activities.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
port chesterwestchester countyfraternitycollegehazing
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Roosevelt Island Cherry Blossom Festival blooms into nightmare for subway riders
Massive fire breaks out at building with popular Jersey Shore restaurant
Mets analyst Darling (chest mass) to take leave
Construction worker killed after accident involving crane in NYC
Bed Bath & Beyond to close about 40 stores
Melon recalled after possible salmonella sickens 93
Man sues parents for trashing porn collection worth alleged $29K
Show More
Baby born without skin to receive life-saving treatment
MTA bus driver assaulted after man throws cup of urine
Booker to launch 2020 campaign tour from Newark
15-year-old murder suspect found after escaping from jail
Judge threatens to stop Carnival ships from docking in US
More TOP STORIES News