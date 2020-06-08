Whale hits boat, tosses two boaters overboard in New Jersey

SEASIDE PARK, New Jersey -- Two boaters were thrown overboard after a close encounter with a whale at a New Jersey beach Monday.

The incident happened near D Street in Seaside Park.

Community officials said the whale breached the surface and landed on the boat, which caused the two men to be thrown overboard. The boat beached on the shore.

As far as the whale's condition, it continued to swim and breach after the incident.

Police said no injuries were reported and the whale appeared to be fine.

Officials said they are in communication with the Marine Mammal Stranding Center who are aware of the incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
seaside park boroughnew jerseyocean countywhaleboatingboat accident
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NYC Mayor de Blasio gives briefing
Westchester County, Hudson Valley enter Phase 2
Family to say final goodbye to George Floyd today
Trump tweets Buffalo protester may have been ANTIFA 'setup'
Woman, 3 men shot during dispute in Brooklyn
Body cam video released in police killing of unarmed black man
AccuWeather: Warmer but still dry Tuesday
Show More
NYC pharmacy reopens week after looters destroy store
Charges expected against NYPD cop who pushed protester to ground
Bon Appetit's top editor resigns after offensive photo
Elizabeth Seton Children's Center 100 days COVID-free
Ban on police chokeholds one step closer in New York State
More TOP STORIES News