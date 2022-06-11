endangered species

New guidelines to help protect a vanishing species of whale

"Those are the two primary threats to the species - entanglement in fishing gear and vessel strikes," said Kristen Monsell.
By Patrick Whittle
EMBED <>More Videos

Endangered right whales spotted off Florida coast

PORTLAND, ME -- Federal authorities spent the past few years analyzing rules for the shipping industry and are now close to releasing fresh guidelines to help protect a vanishing species of whale.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has been reviewing the speed regulations it uses to protect North Atlantic right whales, and according to spokesperson Allison Ferreira, the agency will publish new proposed rules within the coming weeks. A public comment process would follow.

Environmentalists have long pushed for stricter shipping rules to protect the whales, which number less than 340 and are vulnerable to collisions with large ships. They've fallen in population in recent years due to high mortality and poor reproduction.

"Those are the two primary threats to the species - entanglement in fishing gear and vessel strikes," said Kristen Monsell, an attorney with the Center for Biological Diversity.

The new rules could expand existing protections for the whales, which are currently protected by a network of "slow zones," requiring mariners to transit slowly to avoid whale collisions.

Some slow zones are mandatory while others are voluntary. Conservationists have long sought for them all to be mandatory, and for more of them. Some have also urged NOAA to apply the rules to ships under 65 feet (19.8 meters) in length, which is the current cutoff.

More than 50 of the whales were struck by ships between spring 1999 and spring 2018, NOAA records indicate. The collisions aren't always fatal, but wildlife advocates have cautioned that sub-lethal collisions can result in the whales becoming less likely to reproduce.

Shipping associations have cautioned NOAA over the years to make sure speed rules don't create unsafe conditions at sea. Ferreira said any changes would "be based on the best available information and completed through public notice and comment."

The whales were once abundant off the East Coast, but they were decimated during the era of commercial whaling. They have been listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act for over 50 years.

The whales feed off New England and Canada and migrate to the waters off Georgia and Florida to give birth. They've been aided by the protected zones for years, but scientists have said warming ocean temperatures are causing whales to stray more frequently into shipping lanes in search of food.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmainefishu.s. & worldcruise shipendangered species
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
ENDANGERED SPECIES
100 exotic animals may lose home after NJ 'Bat Cave' building sold
Help protect the piping plovers and their adorable chicks
Vaccinating riparian brush rabbits from deadly disease
US seizes nearly 70 big cats from 'Tiger King's' Jeff Lowe
TOP STORIES
Derby winner Rich Strike faces another stiff test in Belmont Stakes
21-year-old man found shot to death inside Bronx playground
Popeyes marks 50th birthday by selling chicken for 59 cents
55-year-old man slashed in neck on NYC subway train platform
Justin Bieber says he has facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome
AccuWeather: More clouds with showers
Thousands rally for gun reform after surge in mass shootings
Show More
2 teens dead after being pulled from waters off NYC beach
79-year-old woman found stabbed to death inside NYC apartment
Ukraine: Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war
MTA seizes cars of 2 drivers owing more than $100K in unpaid tolls
Rangers fan arrested after alleged sucker punch at MSG
More TOP STORIES News