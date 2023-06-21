  • Watch Now
The vessel missing near the Titanic wreck is a submersible, not a submarine: Here's the difference

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration explains the difference.

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 2:37PM
Search continues for missing submersible en route to Titanic wreck
The US Coast Guard says a Canadian aircraft has detected underwater noises during search for a submersible that vanished while taking five people down to the wreck of the Titanic.

The vessel that went missing Sunday in the North Atlantic while exploring the Titanic's wreckage is a submersible not a submarine, and there is a key difference.

The Titan, with five people on board, remained missing Wednesday even as an international search and rescue effort was underway.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration explains the difference. A submarine has enough power to leave port and come back to port under its own power.

But a submersible has more limited power and range. It needs a mother ship from which to launch, to return to, and for support and communications.

The Titan's mother ship is the Polar Prince, a former Canadian Coast Guard icebreaker.

