NYPD gives Special Victims Division makeover to help sex assault victims feel more comfortable

(NYPD)

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The new NYPD Special Victims Division looks nothing like the grubby precinct on television.

There is a brightly lit waiting area, comfortable seating, plant-lined interview rooms and soothing paint colors on the walls.

Believing design makes a difference, the NYPD has given the division a makeover as part of an effort to encourage sex assault and rape victims to come forward.

The new Special Victims Division center, at 137 Centre Street in Lower Manhattan, is part of a "victim-centered" approach, meant to make the experience of talking to detectives less intimidating and more private.

It may seem cosmetic, but NYPD officials believe a welcoming atmosphere is critical to getting victims to open up, and there were concerns that victims were hesitant to meet detectives in older, intimidating precincts that don't provide much privacy.

The changes come after the city's Department of Investigation found SVU understaffed and ill-equipped to deal with a massive caseload.

In response, 35 detectives were added -- 16 to investigate sexual crimes involving minors, 15 to investigate crimes against adults, and four to investigate crimes within the transit system.

RELATED: NYPD changes how it reports rape statistics following '7 On Your Side' investigation

At SUV's Brooklyn facility, there is a new paint job, landscaping, and more welcoming -- and more importantly, private -- meeting rooms. Previously, victims would meet with investigators at their desks in an open workspace.

Upgrades have been made in the Bronx precinct, Staten Island is undergoing renovations, and plans are in the works for a center in Queens.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityrapenypdvictimssex assault
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl found safe, search continues for LI shooting suspect
LIVE | Hurricane Dorian makes landfall in North Carolina
Story behind red Jeep abandoned on Myrtle Beach shore
Stonestreet stars as Chiefs coach's brother in spoof video
Couple from NY area among 34 dead in California boat fire
AccuWeather: Tropical storm warning along Long Island coast
NYC beaches closed due to effects of Hurricane Dorian
Show More
9/11-related illnesses continue to take toll on NYPD, FDNY
Man involved in love triangle murder-suicide case speaks out
CT city issues overdose warning after 8 emergencies in 10 days
3 people, including child, hurt in NJ condo complex fire
Search for 2 men in violent Queens robbery pattern
More TOP STORIES News