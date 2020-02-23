Couple throws Whataburger themed gender reveal party

Izzy Castro and Daniel Castilleja posted a video of their Whataburger themed gender reveal to Twitter that later went viral.
They had a table set up with orange balloons, orange party hats, cupcakes with the Whataburger design and all the different kinds of sauces from the popular Texas fast-food restaurant, along with the order numbers they had collected over the years. They also proudly hung an orange Whataburger flag behind them.
Its a BOY! 🖤🖤🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/vN0IjRISPx— izzy (@yzzibae) February 9, 2020
Before they dug into the plastic bag to reveal the baby's gender, their family asked what they would name their child.
They said, "Ezekiel if it's a boy," and "Sophia if it's a girl."
Digging into the bag, they pulled out a navy blue baby onezie that read "I'm so spicy" in white letters.
The couple is expecting a baby boy.