wheel of fortune

Social media goes into frenzy over Wheel of Fortune 'another feather in your cap' puzzle

It took the three contestants eight turns and 10 attempts to solve what seemed to be a simple puzzle.
EMBED <>More Videos

Social media goes into frenzy over 'Wheel of Fortune' puzzle

PHILADELPHIA -- Tuesday night's Wheel of Fortune likely had some people screaming at their TVs.

All three contestants -- Laura, Christopher and Thomas -- struggled to solve the puzzle "Another feather in your cap."

It took eight turns and 10 attempts to solve.



Contestant Laura took her first try at solving the puzzle, but came up short with the answer: "Another feather in your hat."

A few spins later, Laura got another chance to solve -- again with an unsuccessful answer: "Another feather in your lap."

And after an incorrect guess by Christopher and a "bankrupt" for Thomas, Laura got her final chance to take the win.


She spun the wheel and guessed the letter "P" to seemingly set herself up to solve. But not so fast.

She was unsuccessful on her third attempt to solve with the phrase: "Another feather in your map."


Thomas was finally able to solve the puzzle, but the game put social media into a frenzy.

"I'd like to solve... another feather in everything but your cap," said one person.


"I am in utter disbelief," added another.

Pat Sajak addressed the now-viral episode in a Twitter thread: "Good-natured laughter is one thing. Heck, they laughed at themselves. But, hey, cut them some slack. Unless you're there, you have no idea how different it is in the studio."



Click here to find out when "Wheel of Fortune" airs in your city.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfunny videofeel goodwheel of fortuneotrcgame show
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
3 bonus round winners make 'Wheel of Fortune' history
Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' executive producer
'Wheel of Fortune' grand prize winner donates all $145,000 to charity
Pat and Vanna return with 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune'
TOP STORIES
Baby among several rescued from NYC fire; 11 hurt
Man pushing shopping cart in Brooklyn finds woman's torso inside
Jan. 6 panel claims Trump engaged in 'criminal conspiracy'
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
New streams offer Eyewitness News, ABC News special events, shows
Ukraine refugee count tops 1 million; Russians besiege ports
AccuWeather: Brisk and bright
Show More
Man slashed during argument inside Greenwich Village subway station
COVID Updates: Organ transplant recipients relying on masks
Feces attack suspect released again after being arrested in hate crime
Drunk pilot pulled off JetBlue flight at NY airport, police say
Man arrested, charged after 7 Asian women attacked in NYC
More TOP STORIES News