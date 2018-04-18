Wheelchair-bound ex-MTA bus driver found stabbed to death in Brooklyn

A former MTA bus driver was found stabbed to death in his Brooklyn home Tuesday.

Police say the deadly discovery was made around 4:30 p.m. at the home on Central Avenue, near Bushwick Avenue, in Bushwick.

Authorities say 46-year-old Otis James was found stabbed several times in the torso, and a knife was found near his body.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

James was a retired MTA bus driver who was wheelchair bound after he was shot while on vacation in another country.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect.

"This is tragic news, and our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. James' family," Transit Authority President Andy Byford said in a statement.

James was a bus operator from 2005 until May of 2017, when he retired on disability.

