VP debate will have plexiglass shield between Mike Pence, Kamala Harris

By Kathleen Ronayne
SALT LAKE CITY -- Kamala Harris and Mike Pence will debate with a plexiglass shield between them to guard against coronavirus transmission.

The Biden-Harris campaign requested a plexiglass shield for Wednesday's vice presidential debate, and the Commission on Presidential Debates agreed to it. That's according to a campaign aide with knowledge of the request who was not authorized to discuss it publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

It will be the first debate since President Donald Trump was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

SEE ALSO: Everything to know about the VP, presidential debates

The debate in Salt Lake City is the first and only meeting of the two vice presidential candidates.

It's not the first time plexiglass will be used in a debate as a virus precaution. Democrat Jaime Harrison used a plexiglass partition during his Saturday debate against Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham in South Carolina.

Watch the debate Wednesday, Oct. 7, at 9 p.m. ET | 8 p.m. CT | 6 p.m. PT on ABC.
