Trump's second impeachment trial: Start date, how to watch and other things to know

With the Senate trial approaching, here's a look at things to know about what's next for the former president and Congress.
Why was Trump impeached again?
Then-President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House for a historic second time on Jan. 13, charged with "incitement of insurrection" over the deadly mob siege of the U.S. Capitol just days earlier. The four-page article of impeachment says that Trump "gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of Government."
The House voted 232-197 to impeach Trump, including ten Republicans. The proceedings moved at lightning speed, with lawmakers voting just one week after violent pro-Trump loyalists stormed the Capitol, egged on by the president's calls for them to "fight like hell" against the election results.
Trump's impeachment trial will be the first of a U.S. president no longer in office. While some have questioned impeaching the president so close to the end of his term, there is precedent. In 1876, during the Ulysses Grant administration, War Secretary William Belknap was impeached by the House the day he resigned, and the Senate convened a trial months later. He was acquitted.
When will Trump's second impeachment trial begin?
Opening arguments in the Senate impeachment trial will begin the week of Feb. 8. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the schedule after reaching an agreement with Republicans, who had pushed for a delay to give Trump a chance to organize his legal team and prepare a defense.
The February start date also allows the Senate more time to confirm President Joe Biden's Cabinet nominations and consider his proposed $1.9 trillion COVID relief package - top priorities of the new White House agenda that could become stalled during trial proceedings.
The House impeachment managers are Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, Reps. Diana DeGette and Joe Neguse of Colorado, Rep. David Cicilline of Rhode Island, Rep. Joaquin Castro of Texas, Reps. Eric Swalwell and Ted Lieu of California, Del. Stacey Plaskett of the U.S. Virgin Islands and Rep. Madeline Dean of Pennsylvania.
Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont will preside over the trial.
Defense lawyer David Schoen, a frequent television legal commentator, and Bruce Castor, a former district attorney in Pennsylvania who has faced criticism for his decision to not charge actor Bill Cosby in a sex crimes case, will helm Trump's legal defense team. They were named just one day after it was revealed that Trump had parted ways with an earlier set of attorneys with just over a week to go before his Senate trial.
How to watch the impeachment trial
Will the Senate convict Trump?
Senate Republicans voted overwhelmingly in late January against moving forward with the trial, making clear a conviction is unlikely.
In a 55-45 procedural vote, the Senate set aside an objection from Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul that would have declared the impeachment proceedings unconstitutional. Yet the support of 45 Republicans for declaring the trial invalid indicates that there are long odds for Trump's conviction, which would require the support of all Democrats and 17 Republicans, or two-thirds of the Senate.
If convicted, will Trump be barred from running for president again in 2024?
If the Senate were to convict, lawmakers could then take a separate vote on whether to disqualify Trump from holding future office.
In the case of federal judges who were impeached and removed from office, the Senate has taken a second vote after conviction to determine whether to bar the person from ever holding federal office again.
Only a majority of senators would be needed to ban him from future office, unlike the two-thirds needed to convict.
What happened last year during Trump's first impeachment?
Trump was first impeached by the House in 2019 over his dealings with Ukraine. The trial in early 2020 lasted almost three weeks, but Trump was ultimately acquitted of trying to force Ukraine to investigate his then-Democratic challenger Joe Biden by withholding promised funding.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.