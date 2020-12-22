stimulus funds

Second stimulus checks: See how much money you might receive under the new stimulus bill

By Grace Manthey and Jonathan Fagg
LOS ANGELES -- Many Americans could start receiving direct payments from the federal government as early as next week as part of a $900 billion pandemic relief bill passed by Congress Monday evening that's now headed to President Donald Trump for a signature.

In addition to these stimulus checks, the bill will provide an extra $300 per week in unemployment benefits and money for hard-hit businesses, schools, healthcare providers and renters.

Eligible taxpayers will receive $600 per person, plus $600 per dependent under 17. Similar to the first CARES Act stimulus check, the bill reduces payments on a sliding scale for those earning higher incomes.

Below is a calculator that may help you find out the amount you're likely to receive, using the guidelines spelled out in the bill. The information you enter below will not be stored or saved in any way.



Calculator not displaying correctly? Click here to open in a new window.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financedata journalismmoneycoronaviruspersonal financestimulus fundspoliticscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STIMULUS FUNDS
Congress passes COVID-19 relief with $600 stimulus checks
COVID relief bill to end 'surprise' medical bills
Congress passes $900 billion pandemic relief package
Congress finalizes agreement on stimulus package
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Propane tanks explode into flames after truck overturns
Congress passes COVID-19 relief with $600 stimulus checks
Search for hit-and-run driver who struck woman, toddler in Bronx
Winter is here! Will the Tri-State area see a white Christmas?
Man out $23K after waiting too long to report stolen money, bank says
Cheating scandal rocks West Point
AccuWeather Forecast: Early showers and windy
Show More
COVID relief bill to end 'surprise' medical bills
Save money using these apps for last minute holiday gifts
Cuomo wants nationwide ban of flights coming from UK; some airlines to require testing
COVID outbreak at NJ Amazon warehouse prompts temporary closure
COVID Live Updates: 2,600 US deaths a day, more than 115,300 hospitalized
More TOP STORIES News