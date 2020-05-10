Coronavirus

Coronavirus in US: 3 members of White House virus task force possibly exposed to COVID-19

Three members of the White House coronavirus task force, including Dr. Anthony Fauci have placed themselves in quarantine after having contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The officials' concern about infection is another stark reminder that not even one of the nation's most secure buildings is immune from the virus.

Officials say the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Robert Redfield, will be "teleworking" for two weeks after a "low risk exposure'' to a person at the White House.

The Food and Drug Administration says FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn has also come in contact with someone who tested positive and is now in self-quarantine for two weeks.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said he will begin a "modified quarantine" after making a "low risk" contact with a staff at the White House who tested positive for COVID-19. Fauci will not be doing a full quarantine like Redfield or Hahn, instead, he will work from home and wear a mask continually for 14 days.

It is unclear how and where the White House officials were exposed.

