covid-19

Secretary of State Blinken tests positive for COVID after White House Correspondents' Dinner

Blinken COVID: Secretary of state is fully vaccinated, experiencing mild symptoms
By MATTHEW LEE
EMBED <>More Videos

Secretary Blinken tests positive for COVID

WASHINGTON -- The State Department said Wednesday that Secretary of State Antony Blinken has tested positive for COVID-19 after attending the White House Correspondents' Dinner and related events over the weekend.

Spokesman Ned Price said Blinken tested positive in a PCR test on Wednesday afternoon. Price said Blinken is fully vaccinated and is experiencing only mild symptoms.

Blinken tested negative Tuesday and again earlier Wednesday morning with antigen tests but took the PCR test after developing symptoms. Blinken has not met in person with President Joe Biden for "several days" and is not considered a close contact of the president, according to the White House and State Department.

SEE MORE: COVID-19 cases among Washington power brokers put new focus on White House's protocols for Biden

Before testing positive, Blinken met Wednesday at the State Department with the Swedish foreign minister and on Tuesday with the Mexican foreign secretary. Price said the department is tracking all close contacts that Blinken has had over the past several days and notifying them of the situation.

Blinken had been scheduled to give a speech Thursday about the Biden administration's China policy, but Price said that speech has been indefinitely postponed.

Price said Blinken, who attended the White House Correspondents Association dinner on Saturday as well as a number of receptions related to it through the weekend, would isolate at home and work virtually until the quarantine period is over.

He is the latest Biden administration figure to test positive. Vice President Kamala Harris was cleared to return to the White House on Tuesday after testing positive last week.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.coronavirusthe white houseu.s. & worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19
Submit your COVID questions here
NYC reaches medium risk alert level for COVID
Outdoor dining sheds in NYC dismantled to allow street repairs
Airbnb COVID refund policy is ending
TOP STORIES
2 fatally shot in Midtown Manhattan; 3 suspects sought
Mother of NYPD officer fatally shot answering door of Queens home
NY, NJ travelers will need REAL ID to fly domestically in May 2023
Here's the origin of Cinco de Mayo celebrations in the U.S.
AccuWeather: Nice spring day
'Rail Fan' nabbed by NYPD after allegedly impersonating MTA worker
Ukraine repels Russian attacks; Mariupol plant battle rages
Show More
2 children injured after shots fired into car in Newark
Parents seek answers after teen son injured in hit-and-run in NJ
NJ police standoff with armed man ends peacefully, lockdown lifted
Kidd Creole sentenced to 16 years in prison for NYC murder
'The Fans Strike Back': An immersive Star Was exhibit made by fans
More TOP STORIES News