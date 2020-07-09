race in america

'White Lives Matter' written on California street 3 days after Black Lives Matter mural vandalized

MARTINEZ, Calif. -- Days after two people vandalized a city-approved Black Lives Matter mural in Martinez, California, the words "White Lives Matter" appeared painted on the road.

"Our gates open up around 5 and it was there," said Jesse Pattison who works in the area where the 'White Lives Matter' writing was painted on the street.

"What I saw was hate speech written on the ground and we're not going to tolerate it," said Jeff Christensen who is a Black Lives Matter supporter.

When word got around town about what had been painted groups of people showed up and at least one started to cover over the words.

"That's right we're not going to tolerate this in our neighborhood. We're not going to take this kind of hate," Christensen said.

These writings are just the latest in what has been a tense four days in the town of Martinez. Saturday a couple was seen vandalizing the city approved Black Lives Matter mural with black paint.

A day later and after the artist had cleared the area, someone drove by yelling at the Black Lives Matter supporters. In fact witnesses say that man, who was later arrested, pulled a gun on people.

Those accused of vandalizing the Black Lives Matter mural have been identified as David Nelson and Nichole Anderson, both now facing hate crime charges.

In this latest situation, police say the roadway was illegally painted with "White Lives Matter," then unlawfully covered with black paint until city crews cleared the area.

No arrests have been made and police have not released any description of the person or persons who wrote "White Lives Matter" in the street.

Henry Williams is also a Black Lives Matter supporter who said folks need to understand the BLM movement isn't about hate.

"And yes all lives matter, but until we stop getting killed in the streets and slaughtered this whole humanity won't matter," Williams said.

WATCH: Video shows confrontation between artists, pair painting over BLM mural
EMBED More News Videos

A Black Lives Matter mural was defaced in Martinez Saturday and now police are investigating.This video shows a confrontation between the artists and the pair painting over the mural

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiablack lives matterhate crimeracismmural artsrace in americainvestigation
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RACE IN AMERICA
Body camera transcripts reveal George Floyd's final moments
Klein Oak coach: "We're not going to be divided."
Country band Lady A files suit against singer with same name
EXCLUSIVE: Waitress who stopped Carmel Valley racist rant shares story
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus LIVE: Mayor de Blasio briefing
'Black Lives Matter' to be painted on 5th Ave today
Supreme Court expected to rule on Trump tax records today
'Glee' actress Naya Rivera missing in Southern Calif. lake
Customer leaves $1,000 tip at Jersey Shore restaurant
AccuWeather Alert: Tropical system to impact NYC, Tri-State
EXCLUSIVE: Waitress who stopped Carmel Valley racist rant shares story
Show More
AccuWeather: Hot, humid Thursday scorcher
Suspicious package cleared at LaGuardia's Terminal D
Layoffs stuck at high level as 1.3 million seek jobless aid
Seoul mayor missing, his phone turned off, search underway
Woman brutally attacked from behind with own cane in NYC
More TOP STORIES News