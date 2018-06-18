Caught on video: 'White men built these streets' - Man goes on public racial rant

EMBED </>More Videos

Steven Jay Watts, 35, is charged with harassment and obstruction. A video shows him yelling racial slurs and other derogatory language. (KTRK)

SEATTLE, Washington --
A man walked into a public area in Washington State and began hurling racial slurs and obscenities at a black man.

Keoke Silvano was walking by and saw what was happening, so he captured the incident on his cell phone.

"Just as a photographer, my instinct is to document," he said. "So I pulled out my cell phone and started recording."

What he recorded was 35-year-old Steven Jay Watts yelling at the black man a series of racial slurs. Then he turned on Silvano, who is Filipino.

"The main thing is if something happened either to myself or the gentleman sitting here, I would have some sort of living document of what was happening," Silvano said.

"No cameras (expletive)!" Watts yelled. "I run this country!"

The video showing Watts going off on his racial tangent has gone viral.

During a court appearance, the judge expressed concern since Watts' criminal record was lengthy and included four assault convictions.

Watts has been charged with harassment and obstruction. He has pleaded not guilty.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
racismviral videocaught on videou.s. & worldWashington
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News