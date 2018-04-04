One of the entrances to the Port Authority Bus Terminal was closed Wednesday morning after police say white powder was found in a walkway to the subway.Authorities say the powder was found in the passageway to the A/C/E line underneath the terminal, near the entrance at 40th Street and 8th Avenue.The area was blocked off, and the 8th Avenue entrance to the terminal was closed during the investigation.The subway access to the Mezzanine Level was also temporarily blocked, but the subway was still accessable from outside the bus terminal.The building was not evacuated, and the Port Authority remained open. Bus traffic into and out of the bus terminal was unaffected.The NYPD investigated the substance and deemed it non-hazardous.No injuries were reported.----------