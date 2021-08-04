covid-19

WHO leader calls for moratorium on vaccine booster shots

EMBED <>More Videos

SF doctor defends offering booster shots for J&J recipients

GENEVA -- The head of the World Health Organization is calling for a moratorium on administering booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines to help ensure that doses are available in countries where few people have received their first shots.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the appeal on Wednesday mostly to wealthier countries that have far outpaced the developing world in numbers of vaccinations.

WHO officials say the science is unproven about whether giving booster shots to people who have already received two vaccine doses is effective in preventing the spread of the coronavirus. WHO has repeatedly called for rich countries to do more to help improve access to vaccines in the developing world.

Israel, France, Germany and many Middle Eastern countries have already started administering booster shots. Other nations, including the United States and Britain, are considering plans to do so in the wake of the emergence of the highly transmissible delta variant.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessworld health organizationcoronaviruscovid 19 variantcovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19
NYC to require proof of vaccine for indoor events, activities
COVID Updates: NYC Mayor de Blasio briefing | LIVE
Broadway's 1st post-pandemic play opens for previews
Eyewitness News evening update
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: NYC Mayor de Blasio briefing | LIVE
NYC to require proof of vaccine for indoor events, activities
Cuomo investigation: What we know and what's next
Westchester DA requests materials in possible Cuomo criminal probe
Marist poll finds 59% believe Cuomo should resign after AG report
'He's a danger': Cuomo accuser Bennett speaks out on 'GMA'
At least 1 dead in horrific crash between car and tractor trailer
Show More
450,000 bees found inside walls of home
New details revealed in crash that killed 4 family members
AccuWeather: More clouds than sun, still comfortable
Obama scales back 60th birthday celebration due to COVID concerns
Sources: Kemba Walker to join New York Knicks after guard, Oklahoma...
More TOP STORIES News