Michael Davidson went into a fire in Harlem on Thursday night like he did so many times over the last 15 years, but this time he became trapped.

Davidson became separated while firefighters battled flames in the basement of a building being used as a set for a movie starring Edward Norton and Bruce Willis in Harlem. He was found unconscious and later died at the hospital.

Davidson was appointed as a firefighter in May of 2003 and assigned to Engine Company 69 in Harlem.

His father was a firefighter for 26 years, and they worked in the same firehouse until his father retired.

His brother, Eric, is also an 11-year veteran, of Engine Company 88 in the Bronx.

"Our entire department, our entire city, mourns this horrific loss of a very brave firefighter," FDNY chief Daniel Nigro said.

Davidson, of Floral Park on Long Island, is survived by his wife Eileen and their four children; three daughters, ages 7, 3, and 1 and a son, age 6.

Neighbors said Davidson was well-known for his altruism, and just this week he was helping clean driveways after the nor'easter.

"He was always helping everyone," neighbor Maggie Shaw said. "He always took out that snowblower and was helping all the neighbors."

The FDNY said that Davidson was cited four different times during his time at the department for his bravery while on duty.

He is the 1,150th member of the Department to make the Supreme Sacrifice in the line-of-duty. His death comes eight days after the deaths of Lieutenant Christopher J. Raguso and Fire Marshal Christopher T. "Tripp" Zanetis, who died in an American military helicopter crash in Iraq.

