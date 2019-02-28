Why India and Pakistan are fighting and what's at stake

LONDON -- The latest incidents between India and Pakistan in Kashmiri territory -- airstrikes carried out by both the Indian and Pakistani Air Forces, and now two downed jets and an Indian pilot in Pakistani custody -- are the latest flares in a conflict that goes all the way back to 1947.
After a terrorist attack in Indian territory in Kashmir on Feb. 14 killed 40 security personnel, the India Air Force carried out an airstrike in Pakistan on Feb. 26. They claimed to be targeting the perpetrators, although there were no casualties, according to Pakistan.
In response, Pakistan carried out limited airstrikes of their own on Indian territory a day later. Aerial fighting took place that saw Pakistan shoot down two Indian jets and arrest one of the pilots, whose plane crashed on the Pakistan side of the border.
As the world turns its gaze to the mountainous region on the border between Indian and Pakistan, ABC News spoke to experts and analysts to find out the origins of the conflict and how close the countries actually are to another war.
This week's crisis was the first time the Indian Air Force had entered Pakistani territory since the war of 1971. Security expert Sehmer believes the recent "dogfight" over Kashmir that saw two Indian jets shot down by Pakistan on Wednesday represents the "most substantial military confrontation" between the two since then.
A key factor in how the crisis will unfold will be the roles played by the countries' respective leaders, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the recently elected Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.
"Modi is a leader of a populist, right-wing party that is facing an upcoming election," Amil Khan said. "For a right-wing populist facing an election, there are few more welcome sounds than a bit of saber rattling with a traditional foe."
Khan told ABC News the military plays a far bigger role when it comes to national security in Pakistan, and they have an effective "monopoly" when it comes to immediate threats from India.
"The risk of serious conflict is entirely dependent on unintended consequences -- mutual brinkmanship that gets out of control," he added.
Although the situation remains tense, the immediate crisis looks set to cool somewhat on Thursday after Prime Minister Khan agreed to release the Indian pilot in Pakistani custody as a "peace gesture," according to the Associated Press.
The hashtag #SayNoToWar has been trending on social media, and President Donald Trump told reporters in Hanoi the U.S. has "been in the middle trying to help [India and Pakistan] both out."
However, the long-term reasons behind the conflict are likely to remain unresolved, and the events of the past few weeks serve as are a stark reminder of just how quickly the Kashmir conflict can escalate.
TOP STORIES
Show More