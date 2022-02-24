ukraine

Russian forces enter Chernobyl Exclusion Zone: Ukrainian official

The Chernobyl nuclear plant was the site of the world's worst nuclear accident when a nuclear reactor exploded in April 1986.
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO

KYIV, Ukraine -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russian forces are trying to seize the Chernobyl nuclear plant.

The plant was the site of the world's worst nuclear accident when a nuclear reactor exploded in April 1986, spewing radioactive waste across Europe. The plant lies 130 kilometers (80 miles) north of the capital of Kyiv.

The exploded reactor has been covered by a protective shelter to prevent radiation leak and the entire plant has been decommissioned.

Zelenskyy said on Twitter that "our defenders are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 will not be repeated." He added that "this is a declaration of war against the whole of Europe."



Explosions heard in Ukrainian cities of Odesa, Kharkiv as Putin announces launch of military action.



Ukrainian Americans are furious at Russia and fearful for their loved ones after Vladimir Putin launched a military operation in Ukraine.

