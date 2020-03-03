Wife charged with fatally stabbing husband on Upper West Side

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man is dead after police say he was fatally stabbed by his wife in Manhattan.
The incident happened after 9 p.m. Monday on Amsterdam Avenue at 91st Street on the Upper West Side.
The 48-year-old man was rushed to St. Luke's Hospital with multiple stab wounds to his chest. He was pronounced dead from his injuries at the hospital.
His 44-year-old wife, Tracy McCarter, was arrested and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
