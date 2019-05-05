Wild brawl breaks out after workers try to stop suspected shoplifter in the Bronx

CHARLOTTE GARDENS, Bronx (WABC) -- A wild brawl broke out in the Bronx after store workers tried to stop a suspected shoplifter.
Employees of the 99 Cent Land store in Charlotte Gardens immediately knew something was up when they questioned a guy, who police say placed a radio inside a small bag he was carrying.
When one woman tried to stop the man from leaving, he swung a hard one, right into her jaw, then took off - other employees followed him. The employees tried to stop him outside the store, but the man punched two of them.
"That's crazy - they're so sweet, they're so nice," said customer Alicia Santiago.
The store is back open now - it has served the community for years, but most are watching their backs.
"It makes me want to be more aware of my surroundings - most definitely," added customer Charmene McCants.
