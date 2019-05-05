Wild brawl breaks out after workers try to stop suspected shoplifter in the Bronx

EMBED <>More Videos

Naveen Dhaliwal has more from Charlotte Gardens.

CHARLOTTE GARDENS, Bronx (WABC) -- A wild brawl broke out in the Bronx after store workers tried to stop a suspected shoplifter.

Employees of the 99 Cent Land store in Charlotte Gardens immediately knew something was up when they questioned a guy, who police say placed a radio inside a small bag he was carrying.

When one woman tried to stop the man from leaving, he swung a hard one, right into her jaw, then took off - other employees followed him. The employees tried to stop him outside the store, but the man punched two of them.

"That's crazy - they're so sweet, they're so nice," said customer Alicia Santiago.

The store is back open now - it has served the community for years, but most are watching their backs.

"It makes me want to be more aware of my surroundings - most definitely," added customer Charmene McCants.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bronxnew york cityshopliftingbrawl
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
At least 40 killed after plane makes fiery landing in Moscow
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at home in North Bergen
Must-read stories from the weekend
Schumer urges CDC to declare emergency in superbug fight
Parents lose custody of son after discontinuing chemo
WABC-TV presented with Governors' Award at NY Emmy Award Gala
Arrest made in sex assault of woman by fake ride-share driver
Show More
TD Five Boro Bike Tour rolls through New York City
Mueller tentatively set to testify to House Judiciary Committee
Country House wins Kentucky Derby after first finisher disqualified
AccuWeather Alert: Warmer sunshine Monday
FDA: Heat wraps may burn users trying to relieve back pain
More TOP STORIES News