Wild crash ends with car on side of Long Island building

SMITHTOWN, Long Island (WABC) -- A driver only suffered minor injuries following a car crash that left the vehicle propped up against the side of a building.

The crash was reported Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. on West Jericho Turnpike.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

There is no word on what led to the crash.

Few other details were released.

