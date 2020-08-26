Wild storms cause damage throughout Tri-State

KEW GARDENS, Queens (WABC) -- Power was knocked out again for some Tri-State residents who just recently dealt with the outages from Isaias.
The storm whipped through New Jersey and into New York around 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The powerful winds combined with the heavy rain caused trees to fall on cars, houses and power lines.
"Thank God nobody's hurt, everybody's fine, can't complain about that," said Charles Reichmann, a Kew Gardens resident. "It's a nuisance, but there are worse tragedies."
There was more damage in Teaneck, New Jersey where video showed a tree that came down on some power lines.
It knocked out power to people along Englewood Avenue.
The power there was restored late Tuesday night.
In Franklin Lakes, about 40 trees are downed.
Drivers will find many blocked roads as they leave their homes Wednesday morning.
