Wildfire burns forest that inspired Winnie-the-Pooh's 100 Acre Forest

EMBED <>More Videos

A wildfire has destroyed a large part of the woodland that inspired the children's series "Winnie-the-Pooh" in southern England.

ENGLAND -- A wildfire has destroyed a large part of the woodland that inspired the children's series "Winnie-the-Pooh" in southern England.

Firefighters were called late on Sunday to the blaze in Ashdown Forest, inspiration for the 100 Acre Wood in A.A. Milne's stories.

Milne had a home just north of Ashdown, and the forest helped set the scene for his stories about loveable bear Pooh and his friends.

The fire, which at one point covered six hectares (14 acres or 0.0-5 sq km), was eventually brought under control on Monday.

A fire service spokesman said the fire did not appear to have been started deliberately.

Two fires damaged the same forest in February.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
forest fireengland
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Teen fatally stabbed after school in Brooklyn identified
7 hurt in crash involving at least 12 vehicles in New Jersey
'Affluenza' mom arrested again
Sports Illustrated swimsuit model makes fashion history
NYC homeless problem getting worse, report finds
Strangers run to aid of woman being stabbed in NY parking lot
Anti-Semitic assaults up by 55 percent in NY in 2018, ADL says
Show More
Police: Domino's worker cited for assault over 'Endgame' spoiler
Who's nominated for Tony Awards this year?
AccuWeather: Bookend showers for Tuesday
Driver charged after car slams into LI senior center
Police ID suspect in NY fatal shooting as 15-year-old 8th grader
More TOP STORIES News