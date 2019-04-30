Wildfire burns forest that inspired Winnie-the-Pooh's 100 Acre Forest

ENGLAND -- A wildfire has destroyed a large part of the woodland that inspired the children's series "Winnie-the-Pooh" in southern England.

Firefighters were called late on Sunday to the blaze in Ashdown Forest, inspiration for the 100 Acre Wood in A.A. Milne's stories.

Milne had a home just north of Ashdown, and the forest helped set the scene for his stories about loveable bear Pooh and his friends.

The fire, which at one point covered six hectares (14 acres or 0.0-5 sq km), was eventually brought under control on Monday.

A fire service spokesman said the fire did not appear to have been started deliberately.

Two fires damaged the same forest in February.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
forest fireengland
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Official says 3 dead, 12 hurt in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
NYPD looking for 2 suspects in shooting at Brooklyn playground
Police officer shoots, kills 'aggressive' dog in New Jersey
AccuWeather: Hot and humid with a stray storm
2 killed after 4-car crash on Meadowbrook Parkway
Mets acquire Stroman from Jays for prospects
California man held in Rome officer's death 'illegally blindfolded'
Show More
Must-read stories from the weekend
Police tase man who walked into NYC precinct holding knife
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Stepping up feud, Trump assails Cummings as 'racist'
Extension of 9/11 victim compensation fund to be signed
More TOP STORIES News