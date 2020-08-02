Society

Wilford Brimley, 'Cocoon' and 'Natural' actor, dies at 85

LOS ANGELES -- Wilford Brimley, who worked his way up from stunt performer to star of film such as "Cocoon'' and "The Natural,'' has died. He was 85. Brimley's manager says the actor died Saturday morning in a Utah hospital. She says he was on dialysis and had several medical ailments.

The mustached Brimley was a familiar face for a number of roles, often playing gruff characters like his grizzled baseball manager in "The Natural.'' Brimley's best-known work was in "Cocoon,'' in which he was part of a group of seniors who discover an alien pod that rejuvenates them.

Brimley was also recognizable to many as a longtime pitchman for Quaker Oats and medical supplier Liberty Medical.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angelesactorcelebrity deathsobituary
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boats collide off Long Island leaving 1 dead, multiple injured, sources say
NYC did not have their school plan on time, Cuomo says
Isaias could soak us with 2-4 inches of rain
How the Tri-State area is preparing for Isaias
George Floyd's brother, Eric Garner's mother on hand for BLM mural painting in NJ
Woman assaulted in dispute over face mask speaks out from hospital bed
AccuWeather: Stormy, humid Sunday
Show More
COVID Updates: 5 months since 1st NY case, therapy may prevent virus
Another shark sighting halts swimming at Long Island beaches
VIDEO: Robber cuts open Brooklyn church collection box
Gunmen remain at large after 2 fatal shootings in Bronx
Connie Culp, 1st US partial face transplant recipient, dies
More TOP STORIES News