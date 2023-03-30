The teens, who were between the ages of 13 and16, were given a summons for criminal trespassing, authorities said.

5 teens caught in dangerous act trying to climb Williamsburg Bridge

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Five teenage boys were caught in a dangerous act at the Williamsburg Bridge on Wednesday night.

Officials say a witness saw the group climbing the bridge at around 7 p.m. They called the police and captured video.

The teens involved ranged in age from 13 to 16, authorities said.

Officials say they were all given a summons for criminal trespassing and were released to their parents.

