Driver killed after striking postal truck, overturning in Brooklyn: Police

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Driver killed after striking postal truck, overturning in NYC: Police

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A crash in Brooklyn left one driver dead after hitting a postal truck and overturning, according to police.

Officials say the accident occurred shortly after 7 p.m. on Rodney Street and South 3 Street in Williamsburg.

They say a 29-year-old man was driving a Toyota and side-swiped five vehicles before striking a postal truck and overturning.

ALSO READ | Passenger on JFK flight refuses to wear mask, snorts substance, becomes abusive
EMBED More News Videos

It was a tense situation on a flight from JFK Airport in New York to San Francisco International Airport after an unruly passenger refused to wear a mask, began snorting a "white substance," and then was accused of touching at least one female passenger.



Citizen App video showed the scene and the overturned vehicle moments after the crash.
EMBED More News Videos

Citizen App video showed the scene and the overturned vehicle moments after the crash.



The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It's unknown if anyone else was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.


----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brooklynnew york citywilliamsburgcar crashfatal crashbrooklyn newscrash
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Driver in crash that killed 5 was speeding in excess of 100 mph: PD
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
Show More
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC | LIVE
More TOP STORIES News