A part of a window crashed to the sidewalk from the fifth floor of a building in Manhattan Thursday morning.No one was hurt, but witnesses said they heard a loud bang when the window fell around 11 a.m. on West 38th Street in Midtown.It's not clear what caused the window to fall, but there is a construction site next door.A hotel is being built there.A worker was sweeping up shattered glass on the sidewalk.Firefighters were on scene taking apart the glass from the frame that remains, to prevent anything else from falling.----------