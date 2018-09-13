Window crashes to sidewalk from 5th floor of Manhattan building

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
A part of a window crashed to the sidewalk from the fifth floor of a building in Manhattan Thursday morning.

No one was hurt, but witnesses said they heard a loud bang when the window fell around 11 a.m. on West 38th Street in Midtown.

It's not clear what caused the window to fall, but there is a construction site next door.

A hotel is being built there.

A worker was sweeping up shattered glass on the sidewalk.

Firefighters were on scene taking apart the glass from the frame that remains, to prevent anything else from falling.

