Window-smashing spree on the subway causing MTA headaches

By Eyewitness News
QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- A continued vandalism spree involving broken windows on subway cars could soon force the MTA to cut back on service.

On Wednesday night, 39 windows were smashed on a 7 train at the Vernon Boulevard and Jackson Avenue station in Queens.

This becomes yet another incident added to a three-month subway vandalism spree that has resulted in dozens of damaged cars.

The MTA says more than 400 subway windows have been broken since May, costing the MTA more than $300,000. The vast majority are on the number 7 line.

MTA had a reserve of glass when the wave of vandalism started, but officials now say the agency has nearly depleted its reserve of replacement windows.

Authorities said there have been 31 separate instances of broken windows on the 7 train since May 14, likely by the same person

If the spree continues, the MTA says they may be forced to pull 7 line trains and limit service.

No service has been impacted yet, but there is a potential that could change if vandalism continues at the current pace.

The NYPD says they are still looking for a suspect who is wanted for 63 different incidents of subway vandalism.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

