Window washer survives fall from Manhattan scaffolding

FLATIRON DISTRICT, Manhattan (WABC) -- A window washer survived a fall believed to be six stories from a scaffold in Manhattan Wednesday morning.It happened on Fifth Avenue near 22nd Street in the Flatiron District.The worker was said to be alert and conscious as he was taken to the hospital.His injuries were described as non-life threatening.Video from CitizenApp showed the scene and the emergency response.Fifth Avenue was shut down during the investigation.----------